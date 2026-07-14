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Home / Latest News / Amarnath Yatra Crosses 3-Lakh Mark In Record 12 Days: LG Manoj Sinha

Amarnath Yatra Crosses 3-Lakh Mark In Record 12 Days: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 14: In a record, the annual Amarnath yatra crossed the three-lakh mark on Tuesday, the 12th day of the pilgrimage this year, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said. Sinha commended all the officials, service providers and...

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Daily Excelsior
06:50 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Jul 14: In a record, the annual Amarnath yatra crossed the three-lakh mark on Tuesday, the 12th day of the pilgrimage this year, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Sinha commended all the officials, service providers and volunteers, saying their dedication and hard work have made the holy pilgrimage smooth and memorable for every devotee of Baba Barfani.

"Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has set a historic new record, crossing the 3 lakh mark in just 12 days," Sinha said in a post on his personal handle on X.

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