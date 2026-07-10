Amarnath Yatra Crosses 2-Lakh Mark In 8 Days
Srinagar, July 10 : The annual Amarnath Yatra crossed the two-lakh mark on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said. He said that with the pilgrimage running smoothly on both routes, the spiritual celebration is set to welcome...
Srinagar, July 10 : The annual Amarnath Yatra crossed the two-lakh mark on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.
He said that with the pilgrimage running smoothly on both routes, the spiritual celebration is set to welcome a steady arrival of devotees in the coming weeks.
“In a remarkable testament to faith, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed the 2 lakh pilgrim mark in just 8 days,” Sinha said in a post on X. “Har Har Mahadev!” he added.
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The annual yatra began from the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam on July 3 and will culminate on August 28.
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