Amarnath Yatra Crosses 2-Lakh Mark In 8 Days

Srinagar, July 10 : The annual Amarnath Yatra crossed the two-lakh mark on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

He said that with the pilgrimage running smoothly on both routes, the spiritual celebration is set to welcome a steady arrival of devotees in the coming weeks.

“In a remarkable testament to faith, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed the 2 lakh pilgrim mark in just 8 days,” Sinha said in a post on X. “Har Har Mahadev!” he added.

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The annual yatra began from the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam on July 3 and will culminate on August 28.