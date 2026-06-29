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Amarnath Yatra: Convoy Movement Dry Run Conducted In Jammu

    A comprehensive dry run of convoy movement and security arrangements was conducted at the Bhagwati Nagar Amarnath Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Personnel from the J&K Police and...

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Daily Excelsior
11:34 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A comprehensive dry run of convoy movement and security arrangements was conducted at the Bhagwati Nagar Amarnath Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Personnel from the J&K Police and other security agencies participated in the exercise to assess security preparedness and convoy management. The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, while the Yatra will begin from the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps on July 3

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