Amarnath Yatra: 'Chhari Mubarak' Taken To Pahalgam For Annual Rituals

SRINAGAR, Jul 29: Rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak', age-old traditions associated with the annual Amarnath Yatra, formally began on Wednesday, Mahant Deependra Giri said.

'Chhari Mubarak', the saffron-robed silver mace of Lord Shiva, was taken from its abode at Dashnami Akshara here to Pahalgam in Anantnag district for the bhoomi pujan ritual.

Chanting Vedic hymns, a group of sadhus led by Giri, custodian of the holy mace, left for Gauri Shankar Temple, Pahalgam, where the bhoomi pujan of the holy mace will be held, Girri said.

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He said the holy mace will stop at Martand temple in Mattan area for a holy bath on its return journey to the abode here later in the day.

Giri expressed satisfaction that more than 4.25 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra this year. The Amarnath yatra, which began on July 3, will end on August 28 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.