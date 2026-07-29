Amarnath Yatra: 'Chhari Mubarak' Taken To Pahalgam For Annual Rituals

The traditional Chhari-Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva and the most revered symbol of the annual Amarnath Yatra, was ceremonially taken out from the historic Dashnami Akhada at Maisuma in Srinagar, marking the commencement of its sacred journey to the holy Amarnath cave shrine. The Chhari-Mubarak will travel along the traditional pilgrimage route via Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni before reaching the holy cave shrine. The sacred journey will conclude on Shravan Purnima, when the final prayers and religious rituals will be performed at the Amarnath cave, marking the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

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