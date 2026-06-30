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Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra: CCTV Grid with Recognition Feature Will Track Adverse Entities, Says IGP Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: CCTV Grid with Recognition Feature Will Track Adverse Entities, Says IGP Kashmir

        Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said a comprehensive CCTV surveillance grid has been installed along the Amarnath Yatra route. The cameras are equipped with a recognition feature to identify any adverse or suspicious elements...

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Daily Excelsior
04:05 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said a comprehensive CCTV surveillance grid has been installed along the Amarnath Yatra route. The cameras are equipped with a recognition feature to identify any adverse or suspicious elements attempting to enter the pilgrimage route.He said the surveillance system is part of the multi-layered security arrangements put in place to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

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