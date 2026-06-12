Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah To Review Preparedness In High-Level Meeting

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting in the national capital on Friday to review the preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, an annual pilgrimage that draws thousands of devotees to the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting is expected to focus on security arrangements, logistical planning, and coordination among various agencies, including Central Armed Police Forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, law enforcement agencies, and the police, to ensure the smooth and safe operation of the yatra, which will last 57 days, beginning on July 3 and ending on August 28.