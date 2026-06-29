Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra: All Arrangements Made, Yatris Will Get Warm Welcome, Says Div Com Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: All Arrangements Made, Yatris Will Get Warm Welcome, Says Div Com Jammu

  Divisional Commissioner Jammu said all arrangements  for the Amarnath Yatra had been made and the yatris will be get warm welcome on reaching Jammu. He along with other senior officials of civil, police and security agencies reached Ramban...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:14 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Divisional Commissioner Jammu said all arrangements  for the Amarnath Yatra had been made and the yatris will be get warm welcome on reaching Jammu. He along with other senior officials of civil, police and security agencies reached Ramban along with convoy which is being taken out for dry run to check preparedness of the yatra.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner