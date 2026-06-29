Amarnath Yatra: All Arrangements Made, Yatris Will Get Warm Welcome, Says Div Com Jammu
Divisional Commissioner Jammu said all arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra had been made and the yatris will be get warm welcome on reaching Jammu. He along with other senior officials of civil, police and security agencies reached Ramban...
Divisional Commissioner Jammu said all arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra had been made and the yatris will be get warm welcome on reaching Jammu. He along with other senior officials of civil, police and security agencies reached Ramban along with convoy which is being taken out for dry run to check preparedness of the yatra.
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