Amarnath Yatra: About 1.70 Lakh Devotees Have Performed Darshan in First Seven Days, Says LG

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed security, accommodation, healthcare and other arrangements for pilgrims at the Baltal Base Camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Sinha said around 1.70 lakh devotees have undertaken the Amarnath Yatra during its first seven days, with the pilgrimage entering its eighth day. He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration, police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces and all other departments have been making coordinated efforts to facilitate the pilgrims.