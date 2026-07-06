Amarnath Yatra: 5,794 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Under Tight Security

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A fresh batch of 5,794 pilgrims, including 1,211 women, departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu early Monday to undertake the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said. The fifth batch of pilgrims left the base camp in separate convoys between 3:10 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. amid elaborate security arrangements. The group comprised 21 children, 599 sadhus and 76 sadhvis. According to officials, 3,490 pilgrims travelling in 139 vehicles are heading towards the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, while the remaining 2,304 pilgrims, travelling in 128 vehicles, are proceeding to the Baltal base camp.