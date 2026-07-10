Udhampur, Jul 10: Five pilgrims undertaking the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra were injured, including one woman critically, after their vehicle met with an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Toldi Nallah in Udhampur district on Friday morning, officials said.

Officials said that the accident occurred in the morning hours on the Udhampur-Chenani stretch of NH-44 when an Ertiga vehicle bearing registration number MP13ZY-2836 lost control near Toldi Nallah.

They said all five injured pilgrims belong to Madhya Pradesh and were travelling towards the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine. One woman sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

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Soon after the accident, teams from CRPF 137 Battalion, Gorkha 4/3, Civil Defence, Traffic Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to the Associated Hospital, Government Medical College Udhampur, where one critically injured woman was later referred to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident on X and said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after receiving information about the accident.

The Minister said every possible assistance is being extended to the injured pilgrims and that his office is in constant touch with the district administration to monitor the situation. (JKNS)