Amarnath Yatra: 4.22 Lakh Pilgrims Perform Darshan, Baltal Route Operational: Div Com Kashmir
More than 4.22 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji by 1 pm on Monday, while the Baltal route continued to witness smooth movement for the second consecutive day, Divisional Commissioner...
More than 4.22 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji by 1 pm on Monday, while the Baltal route continued to witness smooth movement for the second consecutive day, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said
Advertisement
Advertisement