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Home / Amarnath Yatra / Amarnath Yatra: 4.22 Lakh Pilgrims Perform Darshan, Baltal Route  Operational: Div Com Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: 4.22 Lakh Pilgrims Perform Darshan, Baltal Route  Operational: Div Com Kashmir

  More than 4.22 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji by 1 pm on Monday, while the Baltal route continued to witness smooth movement for the second consecutive day, Divisional Commissioner...

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Daily Excelsior
05:17 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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More than 4.22 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji by 1 pm on Monday, while the Baltal route continued to witness smooth movement for the second consecutive day, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said

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