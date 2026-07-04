Amarnath Yatra: 3rd Batch of 4,812 Pilgrims Leaves Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp Amid Tight Security

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The third batch of 4,812 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu early Saturday to undertake the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, officials said. The batch, comprising 966 women, 244 sadhus and 157 sadhvis, left in two separate convoys of 126 vehicles between 3:00 am and 3:30 am under tight security arrangements. According to officials, 2,771 pilgrims, including 542 women and six children, were headed for the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, while the remaining pilgrims, including 424 women and five children, proceeded via the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district.