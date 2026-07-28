Amarnath Yatra: 39 Pilgrims Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Ganderbal

At least 39 Amarnath pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying yatris met with an accident near Ganiwan in the Gund area of Ganderbal district on Tuesday. According to officials, the bus, bearing registration number AR11 D5655, reportedly lost control near Hariganiwan, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. Soon after the accident, teams of the Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rescue personnel and local volunteers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the injured pilgrims were evacuated and shifted to Sub-District Hospital, Kangan, for treatment.

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