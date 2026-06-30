Amarnath Yatra 2026 | Heavy Motor Vehicle Movement Restricted On Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 From July 1 Evening

JAMMU, Jun 30: In view of the commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, with the first batch of pilgrims scheduled to leave from Jammu on July 2, traffic authorities have issued a fresh advisory regulating movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

As per the advisory, no movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu and from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after 1900 hours on July 1, 2026. However, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be permitted to move till 2300 hours.

The Traffic Police said that after the movement of the Yatra convoy on July 2, up-direction LMVs, private cars and passenger service vehicles (HPSVs) will be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Udhampur once the tail of the up Yatra convoy crosses Jakheni (Udhampur).

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Similarly, down-direction LMVs, private cars and HPSVs will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu after the tail of the down Baltal Yatra convoy crosses Marog. Commuters have been advised to follow daily traffic advisories for exact cut-off timings.

Regarding heavy vehicles, the advisory stated that HMVs will be allowed to ply on alternate days only, depending on the prevailing traffic situation. No HMV will be permitted from Qazigund or Jakheni after 7 PM during the Yatra period.

The Traffic Police has advised operators carrying fresh produce, perishable goods and livestock to plan their movement accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

It further stated that after the cut-off timings, intra-district movement of local commuters across Jammu and Kashmir will be facilitated only after verification of valid photo identity cards, which commuters must carry during the Yatra period.

The authorities have appealed to the public to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with Traffic Police and other agencies for smooth and safe conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.