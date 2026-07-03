Amarnath Yatra 2026: First Batch Of Pilgrims Departs From Baltal And Pahalgam Base Camps Amid Tight Security

Baltal/Pahalga, July 3: Marking the formal commencement of the 57-day annual pilgrimage, the first batches of Amarnath Yatris on Friday morning departed from the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam toward the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Amid spiritually charged atmospheres and echoing chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole,' the administrative machinery and security forces cleared the tracks early in the morning to facilitate the departure from both the Ganderbal and Anantnag axes.

At the Baltal base camp, despite a drizzle causing a dip in temperatures, authorities ensured that the passage remained entirely clear for the oncoming rush of devotees.

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Detailing the administrative and safety arrangements, Baltal Nodal Officer Rahul Yadav stated that comprehensive mechanisms are active along the steeper 14-kilometre track.

"The entire district administration has made thorough preparations for a smooth Yatra from Baltal. Light drizzle is taking place, but the passage has been kept clear, and we roughly expect 10,000 people to depart for the Yatra today. Emergency shelters have been made at various places to accommodate pilgrims in case the weather fluctuates further," Yadav said.

Simultaneously, at the traditional and gentler Nunwan-Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag district, the first wave of devotees was flagged off under heavy multi-layered security cordons comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Army.

Devotees embarking on the challenging trek expressed high satisfaction with the logistical framework deployed by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and local authorities.

"I have come for the first time, and I have come along with my family. The police, CRPF, and army are very helpful. The preparation here is unmatched," a pilgrim from the first batch at the Nunwan camp remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, another devotee at the Baltal axis highlighted the noticeable upgrades in amenities compared to previous years.

"The facilities are much better than last year. The locals, the health department, and the security forces are all providing great support. I will pray that everyone stays united and happy in the country," the pilgrim said.

The 57-day pilgrimage, which officially commenced today, is heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (Agencies)