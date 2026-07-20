Amarnath, Vaishnodevi, Shiv Khori Yatras Suspended For Second Day Amid Heavy Rains

JAMMU, Jul 20: The pilgrimages to the cave shrines of Amarnath, Mata Vaishnodevi and Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday amid heavy rainfall.

Pilgrims have been advised to stay at the base camps and lodging centres in view of the inclement weather.

“In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the MeT Department, the administration has already decided that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra shall remain suspended till further orders. Accordingly, no vehicle carrying pilgrims shall be allowed to proceed from Jammu, Udhampur or Ramban towards Srinagar,” it said.

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Hundreds of pilgrims have been stranded at various base camps and lodging centres in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal, with security put in place along the highway to prevent any vehicle carrying pilgrims from moving towards Kashmir.

Similarly, the yatra to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district remained suspended for the second day, with police making announcements over loudspeakers about the suspension of the yatra at the Katra base camp.

“The yatra has been suspended. No pilgrim will be allowed to move towards Bhawan,” the announcement said.

Pilgrims, who had arrived in Katra town, the base camp of the shrine, have been advised to stay where they are till the weather clears.

The pilgrimage to the Shri Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district has also remained suspended for the second day in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall and the prevailing inclement weather conditions in the Ransoo area, officials said.

The Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board advised devotees to postpone their travel until further notice, citing safety concerns arising from the adverse weather.

“In view of the forecast of heavy rains issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the inclement weather in Ransoo, the pilgrimage to Shri Shiv Khori will continue to remain suspended,” an advisory said, adding that pilgrims have been advised accordingly.

The administration is continuously monitoring the weather situation and has urged devotees to check the latest updates before planning their visit to the cave shrine.

Officials said further decisions regarding the resumption of the pilgrimage would be taken based on improvements in weather conditions and safety assessments.

The rain began early Sunday, with cloudbursts occurring in the forest areas of Kashmir.

The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to 24. (Agencies)