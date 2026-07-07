Amara Partners invests Rs 75 cr  in Karamtara Engineering in pre-IPO round

NEW DELHI, July 7: Private equity firm Amara Partners has invested about Rs 75 crore in the pre-IPO round of power transmission firm Karamtara Engineering, the company said on Tuesday.

Karamtara Engineering manufactures a range of engineering steel products, including transmission line towers, solar structures and tracker components, wind energy structures, structural steel profiles and fasteners for domestic and overseas markets.

In a public announcement, Karamtara Engineering said it has allotted 24,19,355 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to Amara Partners Growth Fund-I at an issue price of Rs 310 per share on July 6, raising Rs 75 crore.

Following the pre-IPO placement, the size of the proposed fresh issue in the IPO will be reduced by an equivalent amount, in line with Sebi regulations.

The company had earlier raised Rs 307 crore in a pre-DRHP funding round in January 2025, from investors including MNI Ventures, Singularity, Gaurav Trehan, Akshay Tanna, Utpal Sheth, Mithun Sacheti, Jayesh Parekh, Jagdish Master, Jaidev Shroff and Ashutosh Taparia.

Separately, Karamtara also completed a Rs 164 crore friends-and-family secondary transaction that saw participation from personalities including actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, filmmaker Karan Johar and entrepreneur Apoorva Mehta.

The company has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and is progressing with its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 1,350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 400 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Karamtara is expanding its manufacturing footprint with new facilities in Bhachau, Gujarat, and Saudi Arabia. The company reported revenue of around Rs 4,300 crore in FY2025-26 and is among the largest exporters of solar structures and tracker components to North America.

Amara Partners is a USD 100 million mid-market private equity firm focused on providing growth capital to profitable businesses. It was co-founded by Parag Shah and Piyush Soonee. (PTI)