Amar Singh Club launches health & weight mgmt prog ‘Balencian Diet’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Amar Singh Club today organized the launch of the 'Balencian Diet', a health and weight management programme, in association with Balencian Life and Procafa Nutrition, with wellness expert Vicrant Mahajan highlighting the role of balanced nutrition in preventing lifestyle diseases and improving overall well-being.

The programme, held at the Club Auditorium, witnessed participation of a large number of Club members and distinguished guests. The event was organized under the guidance of Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and vice president of Amar Singh Club, by honorary secretary Vijay Saraf along with the executive committee of the Club as part of the Club's initiatives to promote health, fitness and awareness among its members.

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Addressing the gathering, Vicrant Mahajan explained the principles of the Balencian Diet and its scientific approach to nutrition and weight management. He said the programme focuses on reducing unhealthy body fat while helping individuals achieve and maintain an ideal body weight through balanced eating habits rather than extreme dieting.

He also elaborated on the role of proper nutrition in managing lifestyle-related health conditions, improving mental well-being and supporting personal fitness goals. Stressing that healthy eating is the foundation of long-term wellness, Mahajan encouraged participants to adopt sustainable dietary practices that can be easily incorporated into their daily routine.

The interactive session drew an encouraging response from the participants, who described the programme as informative and practical.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Saraf urged members to make healthy eating an integral part of their lifestyle. He said a balanced diet is among the most effective ways to prevent lifestyle disorders, improve overall health and lead a more productive life.

Saraf also underlined the importance of creating awareness about healthy living among the younger generation, observing that positive lifestyle choices can help keep youth away from drug abuse and other harmful addictions.