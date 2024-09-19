Amantya Technologies bags multi-year contract to develop DoT’s unified portal

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: C-DoT’s independent business vertical Amantya Technologies on Thursday said it has bagged a multi-year contract to develop its unified web portal in line with the Telecommunication Act 2023.

Under the contract, Amantya will unify the various DoT portals, aligning them with the latest digital standards mandated by the New Telecommunication Act 2023.

Amantya has bagged the contract from another independent business vertical of the state-run Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), eTelecom Transformation Centre (eTT), that has been created for the specific purpose for the development of the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) unified portal and its digital by design implementation as per the Telecommunication Act 2023.

“Our goal is to modernise telecom licensing operations with a Unified Portal built using cutting-edge technologies. This initiative will enhance efficiency in licensee lifecycle management while aligning with the forward-looking provisions of the New Telecommunication Act 2023 to ensure ease of doing business,” Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal said in the statement.

The contract has been awarded for a period of five years and is extendable further after review.

“The Unified Portal will integrate multiple systems into a single, user-friendly platform. This is a major step toward executing the Digital by Design strategy required by the new Act,” Universal Service Obligation Fund, administrator, Niraj Verma said.

As part of the deal, Amantya will deploy a team of highly skilled IT and telecom professionals to develop a next-generation Unified Enterprise Platform for the eTT.

“We are honoured to collaborate with eTT, IBV of C-DOT on this landmark initiative. We are committed to ensure top-notch solutions that drive innovation in the telecommunications sector are deployed for the project and look forward to collaborating closely with the DoT to achieve their vision for a modern, unified, digitised telecommunications management system,” Amantya Technologies, chief executive officer, Anuradha Gupta said. (PTI)