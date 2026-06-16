AM TATA launches new generation Tata Tiago

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 15: AM TATA today unveiled new generation Tata Tiago during an event, held at Narwal, introducing customers in the region to a perfect combination of style, performance, technology, comfort and safety.

The launch marked another milestone in AM Group's commitment towards bringing the latest automotive innovations closer to customers.

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The event was graced by chief guest Rajesh Gandhi, Chief Manager, SBI, along with TATA Motors TSM Danish Afzal.

The launch was conducted in the esteemed presence of Chairman Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director Sanjay Mahajan and Directors Ankur Mahajan, Tarun Malhotra, Akshay Mahajan, Aryan Mahajan and Sahira Mahajan.

The occasion was also attended by valued customers, automobile enthusiasts and members of the AM TATA family.

The new Tiago comes with a refreshed and premium design, featuring a bold front profile, stylish exterior elements, modern lighting and an attractive road presence that makes it stand apart in its segment.

The hatchback is designed to offer a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience with its refined performance, smooth handling and efficient engine options.

Inside the cabin, Tiago offers a premium and comfortable experience with a spacious interior, enhanced convenience features and advanced technology.

The vehicle is equipped with a modern infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, premium audio experience, steering-mounted controls and smart features designed to make every journey convenient and enjoyable.

Speaking on the occasion, the management of AM Group expressed their delight in launching the New Generation Tata Tiago and highlighted that the vehicle reflects Tata Motors' philosophy of delivering innovation, reliability and value to Indian customers.

They further added that AM TATA remains dedicated to providing the best sales and service experience to customers across the region.

The launch event also included a detailed product presentation, where guests were introduced to the outstanding features, design and technology of the New Generation Tata Tiago. Customers experienced the vehicle firsthand and appreciated its modern styling, comfort and feature-packed offering.