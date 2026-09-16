AM launches all-new MG Hector Tomahawk

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Bringing a new generation of intelligent, connected and electrified SUV technology to customers in the region, AM MG Jammu proudly unveiled all-new MG Hector Tomahawk in a function held here today.

The event was graced by Vipin Singh, ARTO Jammu, as the chief guest, who joined the AM Group leadership and distinguished guests for the unveiling ceremony.

Advertisement

The event was also attended by Jatinder Gupta, Chairman, AM Group; Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director, AM Group; Ankur Mahajan, Director, AM Group; Akshay Mahajan, Director, AM Group; Aryan Mahajan, Director, AM Group, Saira Mahajan, Director, AM Group, Sharmila Mahajan, Raj Mahajan and Inspector Jagandeep Singh.

The event was attended by senior management of AM Group, team members, customers, automobile enthusiasts and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatinder Gupta, Chairman, AM Group, said, "The MG Hector Tomahawk represents the changing face of mobility. With its combination of advanced technology, premium comfort and electrified powertrains, it offers customers a completely new SUV experience. We are delighted to bring this exciting product to Jammu and give our customers an opportunity to experience the future of mobility."

Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director, AM Group said, "At AM Group, our endeavour has always been to bring the latest automotive products and technologies closer to our customers. The Hector Tomahawk is an exciting addition to the MG portfolio, offering customers the choice of EV and PHEV technology along with the comfort, sophistication and intelligent features that today's customers expect."

The MG Hector Tomahawk represents MG's latest approach to premium mobility, offering customers the choice of advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) technology.

Built on MG's ADAPT - Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology, the Hector Tomahawk has been developed to bring together performance, efficiency, connectivity, safety and comfort in a modern SUV package.