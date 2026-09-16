AM Kia unveils all-new ‘Kia Sorento’, price starts from Rs 27.99 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: AM Group proudly announced the grand launch of the all-new Kia Sorento in Jammu, marking a significant milestone in Kia's premium SUV journey and further strengthening the brand's presence in the Jammu & Kashmir region.

The event was graced by the chief guest, Raj Mahajan, along with Sharmila Mahajan, Sakshi Mahajan and Sayra Mahajan.

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The successful launch was held under the visionary leadership of CEO Mohan Prakash Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, the AM Kia team expressed confidence that the all-new Kia Sorento will create a strong presence in the premium SUV segment in Jammu & Kashmir and appeal to customers looking for a vehicle that combines elegance, comfort, technology and capability.

With the launch of the Sorento, AM Kia continues to strengthen its commitment to bringing Kia's latest global products, innovative technologies and world-class customer experience to customers in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Kia Sorento, with an attractive starting price of Rs 27.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom), represents a new benchmark in the premium SUV segment.

Designed for customers who seek luxury, sophistication, performance and technology, the Sorento brings together a commanding road presence with a spacious and premium interior.

The all-new Sorento is packed with an impressive range of advanced features, including a 12.3-inch panoramic curved display, premium Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Digital Key, Smart Power Tailgate and Kia's connected-car technology.