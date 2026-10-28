AM Hyundai launches Hyundai BAYON at historic Raghunath Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Marking a historic first by hosting a car launch at this revered cultural and religious landmark, in a landmark moment for Jammu's automobile industry, AM Hyundai today unveiled the Hyundai BAYON at the iconic Raghunath Temple.

The unique launch event brought together automotive innovation and Jammu's rich cultural heritage, reflecting AM Hyundai's commitment to creating distinctive experiences and memorable milestones for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The occasion was graced by Arun Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce Department, who attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Manhas congratulated the entire AM Hyundai team on the successful launch of the Hyundai BAYON and appreciated the initiative of organising such a distinctive event at one of Jammu's most prominent historical landmarks.

The Hyundai BAYON is a stylish crossover designed for modern urban lifestyles, featuring distinctive exterior styling, contemporary design elements, a thoughtfully designed cabin and practical everyday usability.

Its bold styling and modern character make it a notable addition to Hyundai's international crossover portfolio.

The event was attended by the senior management of AM Group, including Jatinder Gupta, Chairman, AM Group; Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director, AM Group; Ankur Mahajan; Aryan Mahajan; Sharmila Gupta; and Raj Mahajan, along with members of the AM Hyundai team and other distinguished guests.

The AM Group management reiterated its commitment to innovation, customer engagement and introducing fresh ideas to the automobile retail sector.

The successful launch of the Hyundai BAYON at Raghunath Temple adds another memorable milestone to the dealership's journey.

The event concluded on a celebratory note, marking a significant occasion for AM Hyundai and creating a unique chapter in Jammu's automobile industry.