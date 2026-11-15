AM Hyundai Jammu unveils ‘All-New Hyundai BAYON’ at R S Pura showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

R.S PURA, Nov 14: AM Hyundai Jammu hosted the grand launch of the all-new Hyundai BAYON at its R.S Pura showroom.

The occasion was graced by distinguished special guests including Chatinya Giri, SDPO EAST, Vikram Singh, SHO R.S Pura and Jatinder Singh, SHO Miran Sahib.

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The event was also attended by senior representatives of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), including Saroj Gupta, Area Sales Head, HMIL and Dawar Tabish, Territory Sales Manager, HMIL.

Representing the leadership of AM Group were Jatinder Gupta, Chairman, AM Group; Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director, AM Group and Directors Ankur Mahajan, Akshay Mahajan, Aryan Mahajan and Sahira Mahajan, who were all present to mark this special occasion.

The all-new Hyundai BAYON represents Hyundai’s vision of next-generation intelligent mobility, bringing together bold SUV styling, advanced technology, superior comfort and comprehensive safety.

A handout stated that one of the vehicle’s biggest highlights is Hyundai Motor India’s first-ever in-built Generative AI Voice Assistant, powered by advanced AI technology, enabling more natural conversations and intuitive interaction between the driver and the vehicle. With more than 500 embedded voice commands in multiple languages, including English, Hindi and Hinglish, the system makes everyday driving more convenient and connected.

The BAYON features an advanced Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), powered by NVIDIA technology, featuring an impressive dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display setup integrating the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Safety remains one of the strongest pillars of the Hyundai BAYON. Built on Hyundai’s Global K Enhanced Platform and engineered for 5-star Indian safety standards, the vehicle incorporates a robust body structure with advanced high-strength steel.

With more than 35 safety features offered as standard across all variants, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Roll Over Sensor, Emergency Stop Signal and ISOFIX child-seat mounts, the BAYON places a strong emphasis on occupant protection and road safety.