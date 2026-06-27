AM Hyundai inaugurates Smart Care Clinic Camp at Gangyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic Camp was today inaugurated at the AM Hyundai’s new state-of-the-art facility in Gangyal.

The event marked a significant milestone for AM Hyundai and coincided with the celebration of 30 years of Hyundai Motor in India.

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The camp was formally inaugurated by renowned para-athlete Kritika Khanna in the presence of Manish Malviy from Hyundai Motor India Limited.

The occasion was further graced by AM Group Managing Directors Sanjay Mahajan and Ankur Mahajan, along with esteemed customers and members of the AM Hyundai family.

Speaking on the occasion, the management of AM Hyundai encouraged all Hyundai owners across Jammu and the surrounding regions to visit the newly established Gangyal facility and take advantage of these exclusive offers during the camp period.

After the inauguration of camp, the Hyundai customers can avail the following exclusive offers from 24th June 2026 to 8th July 2026 including, 30-Point Free Vehicle Check-Up covering engine, brakes, suspension, battery and other critical vehicle systems.

Up to 30% Discount on Extended Warranty, Up to 30% Discount on Mechanical Labour Charges, Up to 30% Discount on Roadside Assistance Packages, Up to 30% Discount on Selected Car Care Services, 10% Discount on Mechanical and Maintenance Parts and 10% Discount on Bluelink Subscription Services.

The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic Camp aims to enhance vehicle safety, improve performance and provide customers with cost-effective maintenance solutions while ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience.

The dignitaries highlighted Hyundai's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, vehicle care and after-sales service excellence.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks to Hyundai Motor India Limited, distinguished guests, valued customers and staff members whose support and dedication contributed to the successful launch of the camp.