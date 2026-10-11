AM Group launches Tata Sierra #DARK Edition and All-New Tata Aeris

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: AM Group launched the Tata Sierra #DARK Edition and the all-new Tata Aeris (Tigor Facelift) in a function held here today.

The occasion was graced by Amit Bhasin, SSP Traffic Jammu, as the chief guest, while Vivek Dwivedi, Territory Sales Manager (TSM), Tata Motors, was also present.

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The AM Group management, comprising Jatinder Gupta, Chairman; Sanjay Mahajan, Managing Director; Ankur Mahajan, Director; Akshay Mahajan, Director; Aryan Mahajan, Director; Saira Mahajan, Director; and Tarun Malhotra, Director, was present at the launch ceremony.

The Tata Sierra #DARK Edition brings a bold and distinctive identity to the iconic Sierra nameplate, combining contemporary SUV design with exclusive dark styling elements and a premium cabin experience.

The Sierra #DARK Edition is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom), with the special edition commanding a premium of approximately Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 over comparable standard variants.

The SUV offers a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with manual and automatic transmission options, catering to a wide range of customer preferences.

The Tata Aeris, presented as the Tigor facelift, brings refreshed styling, upgraded technology and enhanced comfort to the compact sedan segment. Designed for modern Indian families and urban motorists, the vehicle combines practicality with contemporary features and an attractive exterior.

The Tata Aeris is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 hp, while the CNG version produces 76 hp. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The CNG version features a dual-cylinder boot configuration, while the petrol variant offers 419 litres of boot space.

AM Group invites customers and automobile enthusiasts to visit its showroom to explore these vehicles, learn more about their features and specifications, and enquire about pricing, bookings and test drives.