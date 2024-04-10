AM Group inaugurates new outlet of MG Motors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: With an aim to cater to the sophisticated tastes of customers seeking luxury and performance in their automotive choices, new outlet of MG Motors was inaugurated here today.

The new dealership represents a significant expansion of AM Group’s portfolio.

The new outlet strategically situated near Sunjwan Army Gate on Bye Pass Road, will showcase the latest lineup of MG vehicles.

In this regard a function was organised as was attended by esteemed guests and dignitaries.

Renowned Celebrity Singer, Sidharth Mohan, graced the occasion with his presence, joining hands with Chairman AM Group, Jatinder Gupta, to mark the auspicious beginning of this new venture.

Speaking on the occasion Jatinder Gupta said, “We are thrilled to introduce MG Motors Jammu to the vibrant community of Jammu at Sunjwan Army Gate Bye Pass Road Jammu.”

“With MG’s legacy of excellence and innovation, coupled with our commitment to customer satisfaction, we are confident that MG Motors Jammu will set new benchmarks in the automotive retail experience,” he said.

MG Motors Jammu, as a dealership of AM Group, is poised to redefine the automotive landscape in the region, offering an extensive range of MG vehicles known for their cutting-edge technology, luxurious interiors, and superior performance.

From stylish SUVs to electric vehicles, the dealership promises to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of customers.

Among others who graced the event included, MD AM Group, Sanjay Mahajan, and Directors Ankur Mahajan, Akshay Mahajan, Aryan Mahajan, Raj Mahajan, Sharmila Gupta, Vandana Mahajan, Sakshi Mahajan and Ramit Choudhary.