Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Aluminium prices on Thursday rose marginally to Rs 330.85 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the aluminium price for delivery in November rose 55 paise, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 330.85 per kg in a business turnover of 85 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market. (PTI)