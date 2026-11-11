Altaf demands basic facilities at Hill Kaka

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 10: Demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to public service, Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad undertook a tough journey across treacherous terrain and rugged mountainous paths, mounting on horse to reach the remote and historically isolated region of Hill Kaka in Poonch district.

The high-altitude region, known for its challenging topography and harsh climate, has long struggled with limited connectivity and inadequate basic infrastructure. Bypassing standard protocol and accessible transit points, MP traversed steep, unpaved the tracks on horseback to meet directly with local residents, nomads, and Gujjar-Bakarwal communities residing in the far-flung area.

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During his visit, Mian Altaf interacted with local residents, community elders, and local delegations to review grassroot public grievances, essential services, and infrastructural needs in the region.

The locals voiced urgent concerns regarding road connectivity, drinking water shortage, healthcare access, and unavailability of power supply. Tribal elders highlighted the seasonal hardships faced during harsh winters , hardships in getting benefits of Govt schemes including (VB-G-Ram) Scheme and requested immediate administrative interventions to upgrade local amenities and welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathered public, Altaf emphasized that public representation requires being present on the ground, regardless of geographical barriers. “No region is too distant when it comes to resolving the genuine grievances of our people. I am here to ensure that your voice reaches the governance,” the MP stated.

Altaf assured the locals that he will take up the issues with the administration and the Government urging them to expedite pending infrastructure projects and streamline the delivery of essential commodities to high-altitude settlements. He assured the residents that key demands—including improved telecommunication networks, health sub-centers, and road connectivity, would be taken up with the concerned and prioritized in upcoming development plans.