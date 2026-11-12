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Home / Videos / Altaf Bukhari Seeks General Amnesty for People Booked Since 1990, Says Peace Cannot Be One-Sided

Altaf Bukhari Seeks General Amnesty for People Booked Since 1990, Says Peace Cannot Be One-Sided

    Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce a general amnesty for people booked in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990.He said the people of Jammu...

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Daily Excelsior
08:19 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce a general amnesty for people booked in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990.He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had chosen the path of peace, but stressed that peace could not be a one-sided process.

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