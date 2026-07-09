Altaf Bukhari Says He Will Not Join NC Protest At Delhi For Statehood Restoration
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said he will not participate in the proposed Jantar Mantar protest by National Conference for statehood restoration despite receiving an invitation. Stressing the need for consultation and consensus, he said he could...
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Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said he will not participate in the proposed Jantar Mantar protest by National Conference for statehood restoration despite receiving an invitation. Stressing the need for consultation and consensus, he said he could not be part of a programme planned without wider discussions. Bukhari, however, wished the NC well
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