Altaf Bukhari, Pahari Welfare Society delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, former Minister and President J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

During the meeting, Altaf Bukhari raised a range of issues and problems that people are grappling with and urged the LG to ensure these issues are promptly addressed. They also deliberated on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

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Apni Party President also apprised the Lieutenant Governor of the official neglect towards several key developmental issues, affecting the people.

He said that residents from various parts of Srinagar city have complained about the inadequate supply of drinking water, while farmers in several areas across the Valley are facing a shortage of irrigation water for their paddy fields.

He also raised the issue of Kashmiri mutton traders who are allegedly being subjected to undue charges while transporting livestock to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that "livestock-carrying vehicles entering Jammu and Kashmir through Punjab are being charged substantial fees from 15 to 20 thousand rupees at the Simbu and Madhopur checkpoints."

He pointed out that "these charges are unjustified and not applicable in the case of J&K mutton traders, as they do not procure livestock from Punjab. Instead, they buy their livestock from states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi."

Bukhari said that "these unwarranted charges ultimately contribute to price inflation, placing an additional burden on ordinary consumers in Jammu and Kashmir."

A delegation of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), led by its Chairman Manzoor Wangnoo also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu Kashmir Pahari Welfare Society, led by its Chairman, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation discussed various welfare issues concerning the Pahari community and submitted a memorandum seeking the strengthening of the Pahari Language Section of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and the reconstitution of the J&K Pahari Advisory Board.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Fruit Growers & dealers Association Shopian led by Adv Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Member Legislative Assembly from Shopian called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation urged for compensation to farmers whose fruit crops damaged due to recent hailstorm in the district.