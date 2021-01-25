Altaf Bukhari meets Prime Minister Modi

NEW DELHI: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday evening met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and presented a memorandum highlighting the pressing demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting that lasted almost for an hour was held in a very cordial atmosphere. Bukhari expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for tackling the COVID pandemic and initiating a comprehensive vaccination drive in the country.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning a special package for the revival of the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir. During the course of the meeting, Bukhari reiterated his demand for the restoration of Statehood to J&K and urged the Prime Minister not to delay fulfillment of this commitment any further.

Expressing serious concern with regard to the rising unemployment rate in J&K, Bukhari urged for formulation of a comprehensive employment package for the J&K youth who have been yearning for a dignified livelihood.

He emphasized on the need for exploration of viable options including roping in of multinational companies across the country and in the gulf countries so as to address the unemployment problem of J&K’s qualified and skilled youth.

Bukhari also solicited the intervention of the Prime Minister for restoration of age relaxation for J&K’s UPSC aspirants that was in vogue before January 2020. He said that scrapping the UPSC age relaxation clause to the Domicile of J&K has extremely disappointed the youth of J&K.

Similarly, Bukhari urged the Prime Minister to order lifting of ban on 4G mobile internet services across Jammu and Kashmir. He termed the ban on 4G in J&K unjustifiable and a discrimination with the people especially the student and business community.

Referring to the return of Kashmiri Pandits into the valley, Bukhari pleaded for an honorable return of Pandit and sought their rehabilitation with the majority community in the Valley. He said any ghettoization of this inseparable part of Kashmiri society will not be acceptable to the people.

The dilapidated condition of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and developing other alternative inter regional road connections like Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan routes into all weather roads also surfaced during the meeting.

Bukhari also pressed for the construction of individual and community bunkers for the border residents in J&K so as to prevent the loss of life and damages to the properties recurring due to cross LoC skirmishes.

At the end of the meeting, Bukhari submitted a memorandum regarding these important issues and invited the personal intervention of the Prime Minister for their redressal.