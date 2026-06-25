Alpha Wave sells entire 1.9 pc  stake in Delhivery; stock falls over 2 pc

NEW DELHI, June 25: Global alternative asset manager Alpha Wave Global has exited logistics company Delhivery by selling its entire 1.93 per cent stake for Rs 665 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake sale, shares of Delhivery on Thursday fell 2.21 per cent to trade at Rs 470.40 apiece on the NSE, and the scrip also slipped 2.15 per cent at Rs 470.25 per piece on the BSE.

US-based Alpha Wave Global, through its affiliate, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, offloaded a total of 1,44,44,800 shares in two tranches, representing a 1.93 per cent stake in Delhivery, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE and NSE.

The transactions executed on Wednesday in the price range of Rs 460.03-460.36 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 664.74 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP held a 1.93 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Delhivery.

On Tuesday, venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners sold more than 43 lakh shares of Delhivery for Rs 208 crore.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Mirae Asset Venture Investments divested nearly a 1 per cent stake in third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies for Rs 120 crore through an open market transaction.

Mirae Asset Venture Investments, through its arm, Mirae Asset Late Stage Opportunities Fund, sold 56.50 lakh shares on Wednesday, amounting to a 0.97 per cent holding in Bengaluru-based Shadowfax Technologies, as per the data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 212 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 119.78 crore.

After the latest transaction, Mirae Asset Late Stage Opportunities Fund's holding in Shadowfax dropped to 1.94 per cent from 2.91 per cent.

The scrip of Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday slipped nearly 2 per cent to trade at Rs 224.75 on the BSE. (PTI)