Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra should be allowed to visit local markets and interact with residents instead of remaining confined to their vehicles, stating that greater public movement would benefit Kashmir's economy and support local businesses. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the annual pilgrimage presents an opportunity not only for religious observance but also for strengthening economic activity in the Valley. He noted that allowing pilgrims to shop in local markets and engage with the local population would help traders, artisans and small businesses that depend on tourism and pilgrim footfall.

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