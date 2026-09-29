Allied & Healthcare students protest over internship delay

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Students of Allied & Healthcare Batch 2022-23 staged a peaceful protest outside Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today, demanding immediate commencement of their mandatory internship, which they said has been delayed despite completion of the relevant academic requirements.

Carrying placards highlighting slogans including "Our Internship, Our Right - Start It Without Further Delay" and "Don't Jeopardize Our Future", the students sought a clear, written and time-bound schedule from the concerned authorities.

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The protesting students said their course, which was expected to be completed within the prescribed academic timeline, has now extended into a fourth year due to the delay in starting the internship. They said the prolonged uncertainty has affected their academic completion, career progression and financial planning.

The students stated that they had approached the concerned authorities on several occasions and submitted representations regarding the issue, but a definite date for commencement of the internship has not yet been communicated.

They said the internship is an essential component of their professional education and clinical training, and its delay is preventing them from completing the course and moving ahead with employment opportunities, higher studies and competitive examinations for which completion of the required qualification or internship may be necessary.

The students also highlighted the additional financial burden caused by the prolonged academic timeline, saying they and their families have had to bear extra expenses on accommodation, travel and education.

The students demanded immediate commencement of the pending internship for eligible Batch 2022-23 students, besides a transparent account of the administrative process and a clear timeline for completion of the internship and subsequent degree-related formalities.

"We have invested years of our education in this course and are only asking for the opportunity to complete the required internship and move ahead with our careers," the students said, appealing to the authorities to initiate the internship without further delay.