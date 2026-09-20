Alliance With NC Won’t Stop Congress From Raising People’s Issues: Karra

SRINAGAR, Sep 20: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and MLA Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday said the Congress would continue to raise people’s genuine concerns in the Assembly despite being in an alliance with the National Conference (NC).

“We are in alliance with the National Conference, but that does not mean we will not raise public issues. We will take up genuine concerns and ensure they are expedited,” Karra said speaking with reporters in Srinagar, after meeting of Congress legislators ahead of the upcoming Assembly session.

He said the purpose of the Assembly is to raise questions and ensure that issues concerning people are addressed at the earliest, irrespective of whether they were raised by ruling party members or those from the opposition.

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“The purpose of the Assembly is that work should be done as soon as possible. For that, everyone raises questions, whether it is from the ruling party or the opposition party,” he said.

Karra said the Congress legislature party meeting was held to discuss the upcoming Assembly session.

Asked about the Congress’s recent differences with the NC over issues including Vande Mataram and the UPI, Karra said the party’s position should be viewed in the broader context of its alliance with the NC.

“You see it from a very myopic view. We are in an alliance and we are on a principled stand. We took that alliance as a principled stand, keeping in mind the larger picture,” he said.

He said the alliance would not prevent the Congress from raising issues concerning the public. “Being in an alliance does not mean that we will not raise people’s issues. Being in an alliance does not mean that we will not talk about people’s legitimate demands. So there is no connection between that and this,” Karra said. (KNO)