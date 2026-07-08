Alliance Insurance Brokers helps settle Rs 1,100-cr health insurance claims in FY26

NEW DELHI, July 8: Alliance Insurance Brokers has said it has settled more than 1.5 lakh group health insurance claims, with total disbursements of Rs 1,100 crore in FY26.

Alliance Insurance Brokers maintained quick turnaround times, settling 96 per cent of claims within 10 working days, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its employee benefits products now cover 5.8 million lives across employees and dependents, and the company managed premiums totalling Rs 1,600 crore during the year, it said.

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Claim volumes have increased by approximately 8–10 per cent over the last two years, showcasing higher utilisation and the growing scale of employer-sponsored health cover, it added. (PTI)