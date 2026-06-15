ALLEN student Savan Kumar to join IIT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: In a remarkable story of determination and resilience, Savan Kumar, an ALLEN student from Vibhutipur village in Bihar's Samastipur district, has secured an impressive 99.1473246 percentile in the JEE-Main 2026 examination despite battling severe physical challenges since childhood.

Kumar aspires to study Computer Science at one of the country's top institutions, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi or IIT Madras.

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In the future, he wants to join the civil service and serve the poor and needy sections of society.

Savan received an 80 percent fee concession from the ALLEN institute in recognition of his talent and perseverance.

He was afflicted with Polio at the age of just two, which left him with nearly 70 percent locomotor disability in both legs, making mobility difficult.

However, his physical limitations did not deter his academic ambitions.

Coming from a humble farming family, Savan's father, Prabhu Rai, supports the household through sharecropping as he does not own agricultural land.

Despite financial hardships, Savan pursued his education with dedication.

He completed his primary schooling in his village and later earned free education from classes 6 to 10 at Simultala Residential School in Jamui after excelling in entrance examinations.

Kumar also secured the 10th rank in the Bihar Board Class 10 merit list.

Encouraged by his family, Savan moved to Kota to prepare for engineering entrance exams. He credits the support from his parents and teachers as crucial to his success.

"Do not let physical disability become a weakness. Empower yourself through education and strive for positive change," Savan said, reflecting on his journey.

Speaking on his achievement, ALLEN Director Naveen Maheshwari praised Savan's determination, calling it an inspiration for others.

"We should not fear circumstances but focus on moving forward and achieving our goals," he said.