ALLEN extends last date of TALLENTEX-2027 exam till October 14

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: In view of the students' enthusiasm, ALLEN has extended the registration deadline for the ALLEN Tallentex-2027 exam from October 11 to October 14.

Interested students can register by visiting the website.

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Tallentex-2027 will be conducted in both offline and online modes; the offline exam is scheduled for October 25, while the online exams will be held on October 25, 28, and 31.

The announcement was made by Pankaj Agarwal vice president Allen.

He stated that since its inception, over 2.1 million students have participated in Allen Tallentex.

"Students from grades 5th to 10th are eligible to participate. After the exam, national and state ranks will be awarded, along with a cash prize of Rs 2.50 crore and a 90% scholarship for admission to Allen courses," he said.

In addition to the exam results, each participant will also be awarded a Competitive Success Index. This is a unique performance indicator that helps students assess their competitive ability.

Through this index, students can determine their national ranking if they had appeared for JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams. Students already enrolled in Allen's classroom courses will also be eligible to participate. Students can register by visiting https://allen.in/tallentex.

After registration, they will also have access to practice test papers available on the portal.

The exam syllabus will be based on NCERT, while the exam pattern and detailed syllabus information are available on the website.

For more information and terms and conditions, visit the website.

The exam will be two hours long and will consist of multiple-choice and integer-type questions covering physics, chemistry, math, biology, and logical mental ability.

The paper will be based on the NCERT syllabus.