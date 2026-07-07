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Home / Jammu news / All valuable articles donated to Ram temple safe; over 30 kg gold-like items in possession of Trust: Treasurer

All valuable articles donated to Ram temple safe; over 30 kg gold-like items in possession of Trust: Treasurer

AYODHYA: (Jul 7) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust currently holds over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items among other valuables donated by devotees, its treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Tuesday...

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Daily Excelsior
12:30 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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AYODHYA: (Jul 7) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust currently holds over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items among other valuables donated by devotees, its treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Tuesday amid the row over alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple.

Giri told PTI that all 2,926 valuable articles donated to the temple were "safe" and their records maintained.

He gave the details of the donations after the Trust on Monday displayed several of the offerings to the temple like a gold 'Ramcharitmanas' and a diamond-studded necklace before the media here.

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