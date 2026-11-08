NAGPUR, Nov 7 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said all the problems in the world stem from a lack of a sense of belongingness towards others, stressing the need to develop a feeling that "everyone belongs to us".

The RSS chief was addressing a gathering at the silver jubilee celebrations of the social service organisation Samarpan Foundation in Nagpur.

He said a sense of belongingness connects the entire world, helps identify its problems and offers solutions to them. All the problems in the world, he said, arise from a lack of this feeling of kinship.

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Referring to his recent visit to the United States for a conference, Bhagwat cited the remarks of a speaker from Nigeria, who had said, "Look, as long as 'me and mine' does not go away, peace will not come to the world."

Taking the argument forward, Bhagwat emphasised the importance of a sense of belongingness or kinship. He said all problems are linked to the notions of 'me' and 'mine'.

However, to move beyond 'me' and 'mine', one must develop a feeling that "everyone belongs to us", he said. One should wish for others to live well, just as one wishes for oneself, he added.

"This is a particular disposition. By nurturing it, the welfare of everyone is ensured," Bhagwat said.

He said human beings are compassionate by nature, which is why they have embraced the spirit of service.

Service should not be performed for show but should continue quietly and relentlessly, said the RSS chief.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that when he sought information from RSS workers in Nagpur about service initiatives, he learnt that 40 such activities had been undertaken within two months. The Samarpan Foundation was among them, he said.

Bhagwat said the only difference between humans and animals is their sensitivity and compassion. Being sensitive, human beings care for others and consider not only their own lives but also the lives of others, Bhagwat said.

"Service is a permanent disposition of human beings. Even if not a single person in the world were suffering, there is no doubt that human beings would continue to carry out some form of service," he added. (PTI)