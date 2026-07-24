All religious Yatras in J&K remain suspended for 5th day

3500 pilgrims stranded at Bhagwati Nagar

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 23: With no improvement in the weather and insistent rains in sight, all the religious Yatras remained suspended in J&K for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

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As per sources, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in deep Himalayas of South Kashmir district of Anantnag, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Katra, Shiv Kohri Yatra in Reasi district and Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district remained suspended today also.

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However, three day symbolic celebration of birthday of Sarthal Mata in Kishtwar district concluded today with Chhari returning to Kishtwar. This time in view of weather forecast only symbolic Chhari Yatra was taken to holy shrine on the occasion of birthday of Mata by Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Trust Kishtwar which is headed by Vikramaditya Singh as chairman, said Sanjeev Parihar, vice chairman who led the Yatra to holy shrine.

However, all other Yatras remained suspended in the UT due to inclement weather, rains, flash floods and cloudburst that hit the UT of J&K since Sunday morning.

Sources said that heavy rains lashed the entire Yatra area today as well and Yatra remained continuously suspended form twin tracks of Baltal and Nandiwan Pahalgam. After the forecast of inclement weather by Indian Metrological Department (IMD) the authorities had suspended all Yatras in the UT including Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage to avert any mishap. However, the 9000 stranded pilgrims at Panchtarni the last haltage station on way to holy cave via Pahalgam track were allowed to perform darshan on Sunday, while 6000 pilgrims camping at Baltal Base Camp were allowed to have Darshan on Monday and since then no pilgrim was allowed to visit the cave shrine.

It may be recalled that 3.90 lakh pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country performed Darshan at Cave shrine since the 57 days Yatra to Himalayan cave started on July 3 this year.

Sources said there is no pilgrim at holy cave except the Langar people and service providers besides jawans of JKAP, ITBP, CRPF and Army at present. Same is the situation at Panchtarni and Sheshnag halting stations.

However, 2800 pilgrims are stranded at Pahalgam and Nandiwan while about 1000 Yatris are at Pantha Chowk, Yatri Niwas, Srinagar, Chandanwari, Pahalgam in Kashmir Valley and Chanderkote in Ramban.

Officials said 3500 pilgrims are camping at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas Jammu and adjoining Asa Ram Bapu Ashram here. They included 3000 male sand 500 females. These Yatris are adamant to leave for Darshan as soon as weather improves and Yatra is resumed. In addition, there are about 450 Sadhus stranded at Purani Mandi, Ram Mandir and Geeta Bhawan Jammu. However 1500 more stranded pilgrims at Jammu today left for their home states seeing no early improvement in the weather.

The stranded Yatris here are high in spirits and they were seen chanting Bhajans in praise of Lord Shiva and `Bam Bam Bhole' at the Yatri Niwas. "We will wait till weather improves but won't return without the Darshan of Bhole Baba" said the pilgrims camping at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas.