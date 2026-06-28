All Regular Posts Being Filled Through PSC, SSB; Outsourcing Introduced By PDP-BJP Govt: Nasir Aslam Wani

Govt trashes opposition’s accusations on recruitment

Sakina says recruitments made illegally in J&K Bank during PDP-BJP rule; Javid says people misled in name of outsourcing

Srinagar, Jun 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday dismissed the opposition’s allegations that permanent jobs are being filled through outsourcing, asserting that all regular government posts are recruited strictly through a merit-based and transparent process conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Addressing a press conference at SKICC Srinagar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani termed the opposition’s claims as baseless, clarifying that outsourcing is only “over and above the sanctioned strength” and is used to meet urgent manpower requirements in departments such as health, agriculture, and sanitation.

Wani emphasized that outsourcing cannot be equated with permanent employment, stating that such engagements are carried out through transparent tendering systems, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and other procurement processes.

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Holding the PDP-BJP government responsible for introducing the outsourcing policy, Wani said it was brought in during 2015–2018. “We have inherited outsourcing just like Article 370 and statehood were taken away from us,” he remarked, adding that the policy is a direct outcome of decisions taken between 2015 and 2018.

He further explained that before 2015, administrative departments were empowered to engage manpower on a seasonal basis for specific works such as plantation drives.

The CM’s advisor challenged the opposition to prove a single backdoor appointment with credible evidence. “We have enough evidence of backdoor appointments during the PDP-led government in Jammu & Kashmir Bank and the Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB),” he said.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo reiterated that all permanent government posts are filled through selection processes conducted by JKPSC and JKSSB. She clarified that outsourced workers are not government employees and do not receive pension or service benefits.

“Hospitals engage security staff and Safai Karamcharis on their own. They don’t come to me for approval for these engagements,” she said.

The minister added that outsourcing arrangements are largely linked to centrally sponsored schemes introduced between 2015 and 2018. She also displayed a list of appointments in Jammu & Kashmir Bank, alleging that they were made illegally in PDP rule. “This case is still in the ACB. Where was merit and transparency when you (Mehbooba Mufti) made such recruitments in J&K Bank?” she asked.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Dar said outsourcing is a nationwide administrative practice followed across states and Union Territories under Government of India schemes. He explained that manpower engagement is done through transparent competitive procurement under General Financial Rules (GFR) in scheme-based sectors such as animal husbandry, livestock health, and rural development.

He added that outsourcing under centrally sponsored schemes involves government-funded infrastructure, while manpower is engaged through agencies to fill operational gaps. Javid said the current system is part of an inherited administrative framework, which the government continues to follow. (KNO)