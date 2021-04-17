All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation of All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee (APMCC) called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation led by its Chairman Sh Vinod Pandit apprised the Lt Governor about various welfare issues of Kashmiri Pandit community. The members of the delegation also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the issues of Kashmiri Migrant employees working under the Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the Government is working on the principles of equitable and holistic development of all sections of the society.

For the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community, we have accelerated the work on 6000 jobs for them, and this process will be completed soon, he added.

The Lt Governor also assured the delegation that all the issues presented by them would be looked into and addressed on merit.