All KP stakeholders be involved in Vicharnag shrine function: VKS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) has appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to direct the concerned authorities to ensure that all stakeholders, including religious leaders, spiritual gurus, scholars, thinkers and representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community, are actively involved in the historic celebrations at Vicharnag shrine to be held on July 18 and 19.

The VKS expressed concern that many community representatives, religious organisations, scholars, and spiritual gurus are still unaware of the detailed programme.

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The delegation of VKS led by its convenor Kiran Wattal which visited the holy shrine said such inclusive participation would further strengthen the significance of this landmark occasion and reinforce the collective commitment towards preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kashmir.

The delegation along with members of the organisation, visited the historic Vicharnag Temple in Srinagar to review the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for July 18.

It expressed immense satisfaction over the excellent restoration and development work carried out at the temple complex by the executing agency in a record time under the patronage and guidance of the LG, Manoj Sinha. The members appreciated the remarkable transformation of this ancient heritage shrine and complimented all agencies associated with the project.

The Samaj described it as a matter of great pride and honour for the entire KP community that LG will perform Pooja Archana at the temple on July 19, followed by cultural programmes celebrating the revival of Kashmir's rich Sanatani heritage.

The community believes that Manoj Sinha has played a pivotal role in the revival and preservation of Kashmir's Sanatani heritage, for which it will always remain grateful.