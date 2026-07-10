All J&K Guru Ravidass Sabha reviews activities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: All Jammu and Kashmir Guru Ravidass Sabha, Krishna Nagar, Jammu, convened a meeting of its executive body, working committee and advisory committee at the Sabha premises here today.

The meeting was chaired by RC Bhasin, to review the organisation's ongoing activities, progress and future plans.

Advertisement

During the meeting, members held a detailed discussion on various agenda points concerning the functioning and development of the Sabha. Several constructive suggestions were put forward for the overall strengthening of the organisation.

The members stressed the need to enhance mutual understanding, coordination and cooperation between the central Sabha and its affiliated Guru Ravidass Sabha branches across the Jammu province to ensure effective implementation of social and community welfare programmes.

The participants appreciated the Sabha's recent achievements, including the successful operation of its Outpatient Department (OPD) services, completion of waterproofing work on the rooftop of the Sabha hall, and the proposed launch of online classes for students of Classes IX and X in the near future.

The meeting was also informed that the Sabha's library project is nearing completion, and members of the community were urged to register with the Sabha office to avail themselves of the upcoming library facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhasin emphasized the importance of collective efforts and active participation in further strengthening the Sabha's social, educational and welfare initiatives for the benefit of society.

The meeting was attended by the members including Tarsem Loach, Prof CL Shivgotra, Prof GL Thapa, Joginder Pal, Tara Chand, Surjeet Singh Heer, Kuldeep Thapa, Madan Lal, Anurag Karlupia, Des Raj Sangral, Rangesh Hans, Mahesh Shivgotra and Behari Lal Dirgra.

The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks and a renewed commitment to expanding the Sabha's service-oriented activities across the region.