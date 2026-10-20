All Institutions, Political Parties Should Unite For National Interest: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all institutions and political parties of the country should unite for national interest and fight together against the enemies of the country.

Participating in Dussehra celebrations here, Modi also said that no matter how big or difficult a crisis may be, no one should sit back relying on others and recognise their own strength.

"May our thoughts be aligned, and may... all the institutions of the nation, all political parties, stand together for national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit and we must fight together against the enemies of the country," the PM said. Underlining that his government's goal is to make India self-reliant, the prime minister said, "We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work. Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties cannot stop our journey."

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He said in 'Ram Rajya', there is no discrimination against anyone and everyone receives justice and equal opportunities. The purpose of power is not to rule, but to ensure public welfare -- this is the ideal of Lord Ram.

He said Dussehra is the festival of victory of the good over evil and it gives people the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy is, "when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours".

The spirit of Dussehra has always been at the heart of India's philosophy, the PM said. (Agencies)