All India Sant Samiti from Kashi announces launch of 'Sanatan Shankhnaad' campaign across country

VARANASI, Aug 2 : The All India Sant Samiti has announced the launch of the "Sanatan Shankhnaad" campaign across the country, protesting against alleged conspiracies against Sanatan Dharma and the community of saints and sages.

The Samiti stated that anti-Sanatan activities will no longer be tolerated. Several important decisions were taken at the All India Sant Samiti meeting held at Brahma Niwas Chhoti Gabi on Sunday.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, the Samiti's national general secretary, said that this could be seen as the second phase of Lord Adi Shankaracharya's Shankar Digvijay. He said that the Sant Samaj has broken decades of silence and will confront the opponents of Sanatan Dharma in a democratic and constitutional manner.

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On this occasion, Jagadguru Balak Das condemned the alleged actions of MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, in the Parliament premises, calling it an insult to Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma. He stated that this incident has hurt the religious sentiments of millions of people. He warned that if the police do not arrest Pappu Yadav soon, the Sant Samaj will approach the Supreme Court in this matter. He stated that a complaint has also been filed at the police station against Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Awadhesh Prasad.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati stated that the tendency to insult saints and sages and saffron robes for political gain is worrying. He stated that the respect for the Sant Samaj has been paramount in Indian tradition and that insulting it will not be tolerated.

He stated that the nationwide "Sanatan Shankhnaad" campaign also has the support of the Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Prof Ram Narayan Dwivedi, General Secretary of the Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad, and Ashok Tiwari, Central Joint General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, expressed their support for the campaign.

Saints from various states, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and South India, participated in the meeting.

Earlier, at the Sant Samiti meeting, it was decided to organize the Sanskriti Sansad from November 2 to 5 in Kashi. Swami Jitendrananda Saraswati stated that the program would begin on November 2 with a Rudrabhishek ceremony in memory of the Kar Sevaks who died in the Ram Temple movement. He added that more than 3,000 saints from various traditions across the country are expected to participate in the Sanskriti Sansad.

(UNI)